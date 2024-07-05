Herald (LON:HRI) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,240.00

Herald (LON:HRI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,240 ($28.33) and last traded at GBX 2,235 ($28.27), with a volume of 6267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,220 ($28.08).

Herald Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,169.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,072.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,740.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity at Herald

In other news, insider Christopher Metcalfe bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,077 ($26.27) per share, for a total transaction of £62,310 ($78,813.56). Company insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

About Herald

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

