Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 95.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,621 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 17.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 10.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.3% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

HES opened at $149.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $129.12 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.00. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.83.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

