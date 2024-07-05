HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of HireQuest from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

HireQuest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HQI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,075. The company has a market capitalization of $168 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.16. HireQuest has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $26.47.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 million. HireQuest had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that HireQuest will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HireQuest

In related news, CEO Richard Hermanns acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,846,658.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 16,413 shares of company stock worth $203,058 in the last 90 days. 45.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HireQuest stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.91% of HireQuest worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

