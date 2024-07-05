Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Sets New 12-Month High at $191.40

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 191.40 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 187 ($2.37), with a volume of 475270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183 ($2.31).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 260 ($3.29) to GBX 250 ($3.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut Hochschild Mining to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.53) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.40) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 174 ($2.20).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market capitalization of £963.11 million, a PE ratio of -2,287.50, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 171.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 130.94.

In other news, insider Eduardo Landin bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £132,675 ($167,815.58). Insiders own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.