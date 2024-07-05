Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

LON HSW opened at GBX 162 ($2.05) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £202.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,466.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.13, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 158.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 153.36. Hostelworld Group has a 1 year low of GBX 101 ($1.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 173.50 ($2.19).

In other Hostelworld Group news, insider Gary Morrison sold 254,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.00), for a total transaction of £402,247.46 ($508,787.58). Corporate insiders own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.

