HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Up to $4.22

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $4.48. HUYA shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 413,007 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.80 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HUYA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Get HUYA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HUYA

HUYA Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $208.31 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of HUYA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 1.9% during the first quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd now owns 4,505,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,499,000 after buying an additional 82,214 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 22.0% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 125.2% during the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,145,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,410,000 after buying an additional 2,860,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 45.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 163,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the first quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

(Get Free Report)

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.