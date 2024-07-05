i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) PT Lowered to C$3.90

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.10 to C$3.90 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 170.83% from the company’s previous close.

IAU opened at C$1.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of C$554.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.89. i-80 Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.32 and a 1 year high of C$3.07.

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$11.34 million during the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 115.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that i-80 Gold will post 0.0264607 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

