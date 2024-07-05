IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Short Interest Update

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the May 31st total of 4,010,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 929,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $46.44 on Friday. IAC has a fifty-two week low of $41.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.43.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.21. IAC had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $929.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAC will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,182,000 after buying an additional 259,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,549,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,138,000 after purchasing an additional 112,778 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,402,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,812,000 after purchasing an additional 121,664 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,600,000 after purchasing an additional 97,938 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,075,000 after purchasing an additional 265,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IAC. KeyCorp raised their target price on IAC from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded IAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

