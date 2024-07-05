Ibstock (LON:IBST) Hits New 52-Week High at $177.40

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 177.40 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 177 ($2.24), with a volume of 3659315 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.20 ($2.18).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBST. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.90) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ibstock from GBX 143 ($1.81) to GBX 150 ($1.90) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.53) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 157.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 153.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £694.44 million, a PE ratio of 3,444.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.50.

In related news, insider Chris McLeish sold 29,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($1.97), for a total transaction of £46,633.08 ($58,984.42). Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

