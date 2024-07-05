IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Short Interest Up 5.1% in June

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,300 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the May 31st total of 156,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

IceCure Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICCM stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. IceCure Medical has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 101.66% and a negative net margin of 444.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IceCure Medical will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICCM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of IceCure Medical in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on IceCure Medical from $1.90 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

Featured Stories

