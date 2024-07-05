ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.50

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.33, with a volume of 165152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.85.
ICICI Bank Stock Up 0.8 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICICI Bank
About ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.
Featured Articles
