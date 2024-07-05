Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $2.33 on Friday, reaching $233.66. 83,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,903. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.32 and its 200-day moving average is $253.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

