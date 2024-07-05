Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Short Interest Update

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the May 31st total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 747,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Innodata Price Performance

Shares of INOD opened at $14.98 on Friday. Innodata has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $430.68 million, a P/E ratio of 249.71 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47.

Get Innodata alerts:

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innodata had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Innodata will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial assumed coverage on Innodata in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on Innodata

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Innodata by 359.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 141,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 110,978 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Innodata by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 130,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 15,055 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innodata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innodata by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innodata

(Get Free Report)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.