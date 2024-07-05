Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Shares Sold by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PMAR. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 90,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

PMAR stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $741.84 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average is $36.54.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

