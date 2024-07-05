Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Stock Position Decreased by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PMAY. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 78.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $34.31. The stock had a trading volume of 47,087 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $563.71 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

