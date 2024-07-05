Insider Buying: Element 25 Limited (ASX:E25) Insider Acquires 111,112 Shares of Stock

Element 25 Limited (ASX:E25 – Get Free Report) insider John Ribbons acquired 111,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.24 ($20,000.16).
Element 25 Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.90.
About Element 25
