Insider Buying: Element 25 Limited (ASX:E25) Insider Acquires 111,112 Shares of Stock

Element 25 Limited (ASX:E25 – Get Free Report) insider John Ribbons acquired 111,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.24 ($20,000.16).

Element 25 Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Get Element 25 alerts:

About Element 25

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Element 25 Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia and France. The company explores for manganese, copper, and nickel deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Butcherbird manganese project for producing high purity manganese sulphate monohydrate for use in lithium-ion battery.

Receive News & Ratings for Element 25 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element 25 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.