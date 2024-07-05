Insider Buying: Torque Metals Limited (ASX:TOR) Insider Buys 113,334 Shares of Stock

Torque Metals Limited (ASX:TOR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Woskett bought 113,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,960.09 ($9,973.39).
Torque Metals Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Torque Metals Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Torque Metals
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Investing in Cooling Technologies: 3 Top Stocks to Beat the Heat
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Torque Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torque Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.