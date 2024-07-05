Insider Buying: Torque Metals Limited (ASX:TOR) Insider Buys 113,334 Shares of Stock

Torque Metals Limited (ASX:TOR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Woskett bought 113,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,960.09 ($9,973.39).

Torque Metals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Torque Metals alerts:

Torque Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Torque Metals Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Australia. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Paris Gold project comprising various mining leases and prospecting leases covering an area of approximately 200 square kilometers located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Torque Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torque Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.