Insider Selling: Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) Director Lori Constance Covert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total value of C$38,900.00.

Andrew Peller has a 12-month low of C$10.40 and a 12-month high of C$19.04.

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$85.01 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

