Insider Selling: Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) Director Lori Constance Covert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total value of C$38,900.00.
Andrew Peller Price Performance
Andrew Peller has a 12-month low of C$10.40 and a 12-month high of C$19.04.
Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$85.01 million for the quarter.
Andrew Peller Announces Dividend
About Andrew Peller
Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Andrew Peller
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Simulations Plus Stock Drops 15% Despite EPS Beat
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Nasdaq vs. Dow Jones: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Sky High Stocks: Which Airline Takes the Lead?
Receive News & Ratings for Andrew Peller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrew Peller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.