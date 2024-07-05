Insider Selling: Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Senior Officer Sells 19,850 Shares of Stock

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 19,850 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total transaction of C$277,701.50.

Aya Gold & Silver Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:AYA opened at C$14.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. has a 1 year low of C$6.58 and a 1 year high of C$15.94. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,420.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.05.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$6.85 million for the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 0.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aya Gold & Silver Inc. will post 0.0954451 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AYA. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Cormark lifted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.25 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

