Insider Selling: Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Senior Officer Sells 42,500 Shares of Stock

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Benoit Gobeil sold 42,500 shares of Bitfarms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.43, for a total transaction of C$145,775.00.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BITF opened at C$3.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.30. Bitfarms Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.26 and a one year high of C$5.25.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Bitfarms from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Bitfarms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.