Insider Selling: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) CEO Sells 6,839 Shares of Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 6,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $309,806.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Establishment Labs Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $43.73 on Friday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.85.
Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $37.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 206.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESTA shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on Establishment Labs
Establishment Labs Company Profile
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Establishment Labs
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.