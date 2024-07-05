Insider Selling: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) CEO Sells 6,839 Shares of Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 6,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $309,806.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $43.73 on Friday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.85.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $37.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 206.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 389,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after buying an additional 81,155 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,428,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,881,000 after buying an additional 946,612 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 17.2% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESTA shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

