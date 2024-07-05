Insider Selling: OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Major Shareholder Sells 14,082 Shares of Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $397,534.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,469,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,944,577.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $1,331,500.00.

OPKO Health Price Performance

Shares of OPK stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $846.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 445,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 17,671 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 18,041 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 19,219 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

See Also

