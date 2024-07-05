Insider Selling: Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) Major Shareholder Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Anderson Wittekind William sold 60,000 shares of Renovaro stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,118,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,371.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Anderson Wittekind William also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Renovaro alerts:

On Thursday, June 27th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 14,671 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $22,006.50.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 20,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $31,600.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 50,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $79,000.00.

Renovaro Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of RENB stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Renovaro Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renovaro

Renovaro ( NASDAQ:RENB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RENB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Renovaro in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renovaro by 904.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526,565 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Renovaro in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renovaro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renovaro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renovaro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.