Insig AI (LON:INSG) Shares Down 8.6%

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.20). 155,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 264,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.22).

Insig AI Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £16.68 million, a PE ratio of -91.18 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 16.65.

Get Insig AI alerts:

Insider Activity at Insig AI

In related news, insider Richard Bernstein bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £14,000 ($17,708.07). Company insiders own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Insig AI Company Profile

Insig AI Plc engages in the provision of data science and machine learning development solutions. The company's ESG disclosure research tool which is used to compare companies against ESG progress with the use of the Group's ESG framework. It offers advisory/consultancy services in the areas of regulatory experience, corporate reporting, ESG investment, and framework and materialty experience; ESG disclosure Data, a centralised library of transparent, tagged, and machine readable ESG data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insig AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insig AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.