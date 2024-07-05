Insight Folios Inc Makes New $192,000 Investment in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATEC. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Insider Activity

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 37.45% and a negative return on equity of 1,767.81%. The business had revenue of $138.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Alphatec’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,823.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,823.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $546,524.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 245,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,541.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

About Alphatec

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

