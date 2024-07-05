Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Integer in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $1,175,791.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,994.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Integer news, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $1,175,791.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,994.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,937. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,843,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $301,484,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Integer by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 520,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 7.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 453,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,886,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Integer by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 285,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR opened at $115.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.32. Integer has a 1 year low of $69.40 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.78 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Integer will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

