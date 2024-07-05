Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITGR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Integer by 3,260.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 285,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,281,000 after purchasing an additional 276,944 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $18,697,000. North Growth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,155,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 421,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after buying an additional 46,776 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Integer by 426.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 47,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Integer news, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $1,175,791.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,994.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,922 shares in the company, valued at $592,805.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $1,175,791.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,994.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,936 shares of company stock worth $2,130,937 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on Integer in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. CL King began coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Integer Trading Down 0.0 %

ITGR traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $114.99. 5,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,602. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.32. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $69.40 and a twelve month high of $123.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.73 and its 200-day moving average is $110.75.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

