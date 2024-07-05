Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $124.12 and last traded at $124.57. 194,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,030,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on IBKR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.04. The company has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $523,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 24,648 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

