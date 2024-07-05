Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Sets New 12-Month High at $202.93

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $202.93 and last traded at $202.47, with a volume of 218478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $202.06.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.52.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

