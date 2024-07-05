Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.60

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.60 and last traded at $41.58, with a volume of 42036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.49.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $790.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

