Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,580,776,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.7% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,814,000 after acquiring an additional 433,317 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $140,657,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $491.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $459.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.63. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $491.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

