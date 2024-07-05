Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 184.3% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWJ opened at $39.76 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.81.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

