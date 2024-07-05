Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Carvana (CVNA)

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/2/2024 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $118.00 to $135.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – Carvana had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

6/26/2024 – Carvana had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

6/20/2024 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $111.00 to $118.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

6/10/2024 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2024 – Carvana had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Carvana Price Performance

NYSE:CVNA opened at $127.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $136.92.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $9,407,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,917,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,942,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 68,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $7,043,443.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,150,427.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $9,407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,917,500 shares in the company, valued at $365,942,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,923,946 shares of company stock worth $212,520,806 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 127.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

