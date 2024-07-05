Investors Buy Large Volume of Infinera Call Options (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 5,008 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 284% compared to the typical volume of 1,304 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinera

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 30,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 47,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 47,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INFN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.65 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

Infinera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16. Infinera has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Infinera had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $306.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

