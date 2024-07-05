IRIS Metals Limited (ASX:IR1) Insider Acquires A$540,000.00 in Stock

IRIS Metals Limited (ASX:IR1Get Free Report) insider Christopher (Chris) Connell purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$540,000.00 ($360,000.00).

The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 21.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

IRIS Metals Limited explores for and evaluates mining tenements in Australia. It holds an interest in the Kookynie project and Leonora project comprising located in Western Australia, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

