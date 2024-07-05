iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $554.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $478.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $554.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $532.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.42.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

