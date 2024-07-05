iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Red Tortoise LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Red Tortoise LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,083,439,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $554.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $532.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $554.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

