iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 104,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,825,000 after buying an additional 28,051 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 601.2% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $554.33 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $554.81. The company has a market capitalization of $478.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $532.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.42.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.