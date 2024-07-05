iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 81.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,441,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 107,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,981,000 after buying an additional 30,920 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 349,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,093,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,546,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $554.33 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $554.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $533.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.72. The company has a market capitalization of $478.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

