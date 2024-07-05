iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Increased by Ndwm LLC

Ndwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 33.0% of Ndwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ndwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $554.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $533.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.72. The company has a market cap of $478.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $554.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

