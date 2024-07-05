iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 391.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,068 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Davis Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IJH opened at $58.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $61.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.55.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

