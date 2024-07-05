iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Lifted by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 403.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,905 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% in the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 123,713 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Finally, WorthPointe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $58.27 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $81.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.55.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

