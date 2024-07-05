iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $131.08

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $131.08 and last traded at $131.01, with a volume of 13965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.55.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.92.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.