iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $131.08

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $131.08 and last traded at $131.01, with a volume of 13965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.55.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.92.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
