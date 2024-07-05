iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Hits New 52-Week High at $98.44

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.44 and last traded at $98.43, with a volume of 3401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.99.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.87 and its 200-day moving average is $90.96.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUSL. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 453.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

