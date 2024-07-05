iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Hits New 52-Week High at $98.44

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSLGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.44 and last traded at $98.43, with a volume of 3401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.99.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.87 and its 200-day moving average is $90.96.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUSL. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 453.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

