iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $96.25

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.25 and last traded at $96.22, with a volume of 103717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.62.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.39 and its 200 day moving average is $84.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 445.7% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,009,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,962,000 after purchasing an additional 824,164 shares during the period. Gray Foundation grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. Gray Foundation now owns 522,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,993,000 after buying an additional 435,070 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 572.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 325,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,008,000 after buying an additional 276,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 376.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,377,000 after buying an additional 241,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 537.6% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 287,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,796,000 after buying an additional 242,597 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.