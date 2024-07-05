iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Acquired by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 366.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Channel Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

IGM stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $97.04. 29,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,279. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $97.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

