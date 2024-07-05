iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 302.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,356 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned about 0.13% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IGF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.46. 63,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,088. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average of $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.8301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

