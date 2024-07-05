iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management lowered its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $83.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.09. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.26 and a 12 month high of $83.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

