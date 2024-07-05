iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $54.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

