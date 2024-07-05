iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.88

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.88 and last traded at $60.54, with a volume of 170993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.11.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.59.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
