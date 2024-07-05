iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.88

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.88 and last traded at $60.54, with a volume of 170993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.11.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.59.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMXC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,875,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,950,000 after buying an additional 1,641,911 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,142,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,610,000 after buying an additional 740,308 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 136.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,224,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,471,000 after acquiring an additional 707,352 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 54.4% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,986,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,354,000 after acquiring an additional 699,813 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 34,755.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 575,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after purchasing an additional 573,462 shares during the period.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

